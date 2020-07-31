Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $194.55, but opened at $195.02. Cummins shares last traded at $196.31, with a volume of 42,441 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

