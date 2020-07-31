Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 15.1% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 46.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $204.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

