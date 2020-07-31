Cummins Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

CMI opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $204.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.