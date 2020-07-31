CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.95.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

