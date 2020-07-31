Critical Review: Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) versus ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATIF and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International -10.48% -11.74% -6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATIF and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and Wilhelmina International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.08 million 19.96 $430,000.00 N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $75.50 million 0.32 -$4.79 million N/A N/A

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

ATIF beats Wilhelmina International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.