Critical Comparison: Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) & Lianluo Smart (NYSE:MOXC)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and Lianluo Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Lianluo Smart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80 Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 38.47 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Lianluo Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Lianluo Smart N/A -20.55% 29.54%

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.