Critical Comparison: Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metro Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 4 1 0 2.00 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metro Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.16 -$233.16 million ($0.14) -9.89 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.33 $9.21 million $1.38 9.64

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank. Metro Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

