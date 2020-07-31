Critical Comparison: Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) vs. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Community Financial Corp(Maryland).

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 17.45% 7.84% 0.76% TriCo Bancshares 21.67% 7.85% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $78.22 million 1.69 $15.27 million $2.75 8.12 TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 2.60 $92.07 million $3.00 9.50

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial Corp(Maryland). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Community Financial Corp(Maryland) on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

