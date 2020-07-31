Credit Suisse Group Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $22.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cactus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 468,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cactus by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

