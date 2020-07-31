Credit Suisse Group Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $243.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.87.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $193.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.