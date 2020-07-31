Credit Suisse Group Increases MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

