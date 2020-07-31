Crawford United Corporation to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crawford United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Crawford United alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

CRAWA stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.