Craig Gentle Sells 4,449 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.72), for a total transaction of £42,354.48 ($52,122.18).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 974.40 ($11.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 952.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.67. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87).

STJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,023 ($12.59) to GBX 1,074 ($13.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 969.40 ($11.93).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

