Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €30.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.78 ($42.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

