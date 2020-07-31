Covesting (COV) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $6,365.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.01928932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00184578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00106101 BTC.

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

