Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
