Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average of $306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

