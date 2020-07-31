Cormark Boosts Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$1.50

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Quorum Information Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -41.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies will post 0.0102128 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

