Contrasting Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 2 0 2.67 National Bank of Canada 2 3 2 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $62.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $48.89 billion 0.77 $1.95 billion $1.00 5.46 National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.75 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.25% 6.87% 0.37% National Bank of Canada 17.56% 16.91% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

