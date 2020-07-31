Contrasting SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) & IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of SMTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -1.76% 17.18% 3.41% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SMTC and IEC Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMTC currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. IEC Electronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given SMTC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMTC and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $372.51 million 0.23 -$5.99 million $0.27 11.48 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.60 $4.75 million N/A N/A

IEC Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMTC.

Volatility and Risk

SMTC has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats SMTC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the test and measurement, retail and payment systems, telecom, networking and communications, medical, industrial, power and clean technology, semiconductor, and defense and aerospace market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

