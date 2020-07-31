Contrasting Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) & Viad (OTCMKTS:VVI)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.18 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Viad $1.37 billion 0.22 $22.03 million $2.48 6.02

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Research Solutions and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.91%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% Viad 2.06% 10.44% 4.12%

Summary

Viad beats Research Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

