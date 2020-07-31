Contrasting Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & Visa (NASDAQ:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.37% 40.94% 16.39% Cardtronics 3.72% 29.18% 5.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visa and Cardtronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 22 0 2.81 Cardtronics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $208.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Cardtronics has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given Cardtronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Visa.

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visa and Cardtronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 16.41 $12.08 billion $5.44 35.67 Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.76 $48.27 million $2.16 10.67

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics. Cardtronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats Cardtronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

