Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$1,621.00 price target (up previously from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,590.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,543.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,423.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,637.10.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 42.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.