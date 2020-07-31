ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

