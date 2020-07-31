Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

NYSE CXO opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after buying an additional 357,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter worth $14,942,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

