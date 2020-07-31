Comparing Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) & Stifel Financial (OTCMKTS:SF)

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.00 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Profitability

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 12.52% 14.73% 1.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future Healthcare of America and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75

Future Healthcare of America currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 47.04%. Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Future Healthcare of America on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

