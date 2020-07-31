Comparing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Mesa Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 24.22 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -6.50 Mesa Air Group $723.36 million 0.15 $47.58 million $1.64 1.94

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EHang and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.22%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.99%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group 3.81% 8.34% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats EHang on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

