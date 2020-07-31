Comparing ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) & Bandwidth (NYSE:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.22% -2.67% -1.85% ChannelAdvisor 5.99% 9.14% 6.03%

This table compares Bandwidth and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 15.28 $2.49 million ($0.43) -346.49 ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.47 $3.48 million $0.15 136.53

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bandwidth and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86 ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $122.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.89%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.99%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

