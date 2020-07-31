Comparing Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) & Callon Petroleum (OTCMKTS:CPE)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Callon Petroleum 37.61% 7.24% 3.74%

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.07 -$112.90 million ($22.69) -0.01 Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.70 $67.93 million $0.76 1.55

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 5 13 4 0 1.95

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $4.46, suggesting a potential upside of 278.33%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Bellatrix Exploration on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

