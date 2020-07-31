Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.82, approximately 2,480,298 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,454,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

