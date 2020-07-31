Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

