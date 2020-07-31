Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Vocera Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $131,029.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

