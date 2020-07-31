Colliers Secur. Weighs in on MultiCell Technologies’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of MultiCell Technologies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MultiCell Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.