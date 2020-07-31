Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

