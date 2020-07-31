CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) vs. Fairfax Financial (NASDAQ:FFXDF) Critical Survey

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fairfax Financial and CM Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and CM Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and CM Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.74 $516.34 million N/A N/A CM Finance $40.79 million 1.06 $15.62 million $1.39 2.27

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CM Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CM Finance has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats CM Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

