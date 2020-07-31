CLSA Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Underperform”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.99.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of -599.95 and a beta of 0.25. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

