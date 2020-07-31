Clive Latcham Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17), for a total value of £175,000 ($215,358.11).

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.44. Greatland Gold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.19).

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

