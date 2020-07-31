Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) versus WesBanco (OTCMKTS:WSBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Clarkston Financial alerts:

Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarkston Financial and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 0 2 3 0 2.60

WesBanco has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarkston Financial and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A WesBanco $600.97 million 2.26 $158.87 million $3.06 6.61

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Clarkston Financial and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17% WesBanco 15.84% 4.80% 0.79%

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkston Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkston Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.