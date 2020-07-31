Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $232.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $227.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $200.20 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.