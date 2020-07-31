Cinemark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 38,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,260 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,903.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 377,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

