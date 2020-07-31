CIBC Raises Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$19.00

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.25 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.42.

Teranga Gold stock opened at C$15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.13. Teranga Gold has a one year low of C$3.86 and a one year high of C$16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.44.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$180.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold will post 0.9012613 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

