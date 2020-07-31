CIBC Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

CFP stock opened at C$16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.94. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

