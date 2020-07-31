CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 905 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

