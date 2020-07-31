CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

