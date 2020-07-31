CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 170 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $480.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 690.80% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.42.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,177. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

