CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342,028 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

