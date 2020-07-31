CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,976 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,917,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CDW by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CDW by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $115.69 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

