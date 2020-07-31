CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $777.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $787.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $712.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 134.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.16.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

