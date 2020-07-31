CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

