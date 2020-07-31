CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

