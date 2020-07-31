CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 751 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

